Image copyright Google Image caption Andy Jummun was a supply teacher at a church school when the offences took place

A primary school teacher who threw pen lids at pupils and pulled a chair from under a child has been banned from the profession for life.

Andy Jummun, 39, was convicted of four counts of assault by beating in November after the incidents at St Michael's Church School, Peterborough.

A Teaching Regulation Agency misconduct panel said although he had a "previously good record" Jummun offered no mitigation or insight to the panel.

He was banned indefinitely.

The supply teacher was convicted of three offences relating to throwing whiteboard marker pen lids at two pupils and pulling the chair of a pupil away when the pupil was swinging on the front legs, causing the child to fall on to the floor, the agency documentation stated.

'Repeated violent behaviour'

The offences took place between January and March 2017.

He was convicted at Peterborough Magistrates' Court after denying the charges and sentenced to unpaid community work and victim compensation payments.

The panel stated: "We have found that Mr Jummun has been responsible for repeated violent behaviour towards pupils in year 5."

His actions "could have caused injury to the pupils involved," the panel said.

Jummun's "lack of demonstrated insight or remorse was a significant factor" in the decision to ban him from the teaching profession.

The indefinite prohibition order means he cannot teach in any school, sixth form, college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England, although he has the right to appeal the decision at the High Court.

A spokeswoman from St Michael's Primary said the school "took immediate action as soon as the allegations came to light and he no longer worked here after that".