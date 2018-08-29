Image copyright Google Image caption The PC is alleged to have not acted appropriately and lied after a hospital patient went missing

A Cambridgeshire police officer is being investigated for perjury and not acting appropriately after a sectioned patient disappeared from a hospital.

William Stilwell, 23, was reported missing from Fulbourn Hospital on 16 November 2015. His body was found later that evening by Sussex Police.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking into allegations the officer lied under oath at the inquest.

The inquest jury concluded Mr Stilwell committed suicide.

Mr Stilwell was being treated for a severe form of obsessive compulsive disorder when he went missing.

'Appropriate action'

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation was launched after Mr Stilwell's parents complained to the authority about Cambridgeshire Police's actions on the day of their son's death.

They also complained about the officer's conduct during the inquest, which took place in September 2017.

The IOPC said investigators will look at allegations the officer failed to take appropriate action when Mr Stilwell was reported missing, and that control room staff failed to act promptly when they received information about the incident.

It said the PC "has been advised he is under criminal investigation on suspicion of perjury" and potential breaches of standards of professional behaviour.