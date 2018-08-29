Image copyright Family Handout Image caption The impact of the crash left Mr Clements with a traumatic brain injury and he later died

A driver was "dazzled" by the sun when she crashed into and killed her wheelchair-using cousin, a court heard.

Hayley Sterna, 51, crashed her car into the back of Chris Clements' wheelchair while he was out with his dog in Cambridgeshire on 4 January 2017.

Sterna, of Braefield, Somersham, was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving at Cambridge Crown Court.

But she will be sentenced on Thursday having admitted the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

The court was told Mr Clements, of Brinkley, was on the rural B1052 near Borough Green at a point without a footpath, meaning his wheelchair was in the road.

He was wearing a high visibility jacket and had high visibility markings on his wheelchair but was struck from behind by Sterna's Peugeot Partner vehicle at about 14:30 GMT, the court heard.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Mr Clements regularly took his dog along the B1052, the court heard

The jury heard that her vision had been "obscured" by dirt on her windscreen and she had forgotten to fill up her washer fluid when leaving her sister's house after lunch.

Defending, Mark Shelley told the court there had been no hint of drink, drugs, a mobile phone or other distractions in the crash.

He said that at the time the "sun was relatively low in the sky and almost directly ahead of Mrs Sterna".

Mr Shelley told the jury it was "probably a combination of a dirty windscreen and dazzle from the sun" that caused the crash.

He added that grandmother Sterna had driven for a "good many miles" with the windscreen in that state before she hit Mr Clements.

"Who hasn't driven with a windscreen that hasn't been defrosted?... Who hasn't not slowed down when the sun is in our eyes?" he told the jury.