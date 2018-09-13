Image caption A "major incident" has been declared on the guided busway in Cambridge

One person has died in a crash on the guided busway in Cambridge, police have said.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the busway in Trumpington, near Addenbrooke's Hospital, at about 16:45 BST.

A spokesman for Stagecoast East said it would be doing "everything it can" to assist the police with their inquiries.

The company said the busway will be closed at Long Road while an investigation is carried out.