Image copyright Google Image caption The first reported attack is alleged to have happened on Crown Street in Peterborough

Two men have been arrested in connection with a string of attacks on women in Peterborough.

Three attacks have been reported in the past week, all involving sex workers who were picked up in cars.

Police increased patrols after the attacks, the first of which happened on 23 September, with the most recent on Thursday.

The men, aged 30 and 49, were arrested in Peterborough and have been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The first attack took place on 23 September at about 04:00 BST, when the victim was picked up in a silver Ford and driven to Crown Street before being attacked.

The second attack happened on Tuesday between 23:30 BST and 01:00 BST, when the victim was picked in a small, dark car in Burghley Road and assaulted in Bishops Road.

The most recent happened on Thursday night, when the woman said she was picked up in a car in Lincoln Road, driven to an unknown location and sexually assaulted.