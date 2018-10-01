Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicle was being driven westbound near Fen Ditton, Cambridge

A ball bearing was shot at a lorry on the A14, smashing its windscreen and injuring the driver.

The vehicle was being driven westbound near Fen Ditton, Cambridge, at about 15:45 BST on Sunday.

The driver suffered head injuries, but managed to come to a stop without any other vehicles being affected.

Cambridgeshire Police said it appeared to be an "isolated incident". Searches of the area took place but no arrests have been made.

Detectives want to speak to those who may have dash cam footage and particularly want to trace anyone who was on a nearby footbridge.

Insp Shane Fasey said: "This was despicable behaviour which could have led to a very serious or potentially fatal road collision.

"Thankfully, other than the lorry driver himself, who was not seriously injured, no one else was injured.

"It appears to be an isolated incident at this time but we would urge motorists to be cautious around this area of road and report any suspicious activity to police."