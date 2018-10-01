Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Local residents in the nearby village of Milton are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut

About 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze involving household waste and machinery at a landfill site.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at the landfill site on Butt Lane in Milton, just outside Cambridge, at just after 06:00 BST.

People in the area are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

Cambridgeshire Police said Butt Lane - which connects Milton to Histon and Impington - remains shut.

Because of the fire, Cambridgeshire County Council has said that the next door recycling centre will be closed "until further notice".

Nearby Milton Country Park said it "will remain closed until further notice" following advice from local authorities that "people should remain indoors with doors and windows shut".