Image copyright Google Image caption Le Maitre said it had no comment to make at this stage

A man has been airlifted to hospital with severe burns after an explosion in a fireworks factory.

Emergency services, including a bomb disposal team, were called to the Le Maitre site in Fourth Drove, Peterborough, at 11:00 BST.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.

A bomb disposal team from RAF Wittering was sent to the firework factory to make the scene safe so an investigation could begin.

The incident will be investigated by Cambridgeshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive.

Magpas Air Ambulance said it landed at the site at 11:05 and treated one patient at the scene before airlifting the patient to hospital.

A spokeswoman for Le Maitre said the firm had "no comment" to make about the explosion.