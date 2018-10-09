Image copyright John Sutton/Geograph Image caption The disused chimney at Barrington is visible for miles around

A "landmark" chimney at a factory which produced a million tonnes of cement a year is to be demolished to make way for new homes.

The 185ft (56m) chimney of the derelict cement works at Barrington is scheduled for demolition at the end of December.

Developers have planning permission to build 220 new homes on the site.

Former site manager John Drayton said it had to go as bricks were loose at the top of the chimney.

The original works - owned by cement giant Cemex UK since 2005 - were mothballed in 2008 after 90 years, with the loss of 80 jobs.

In its heyday, the site produced a million tonnes of cement a year for the UK construction industry.

Work is under way to fill in the former quarry at Barrington

Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp, chair of Barrington Parish Council, said the demolition of the chimney, which dates back to the 1960s, had divided villagers.

"We will miss it as a landmark - it is iconic," she said.

"However, it used to belch out smoke and since it went out of use the whole site has become very dilapidated and a bit of an eyesore.

A raffle will be held to allow a local child the chance to press the demolition button.

'It has to go'

Mr Drayton, who worked at the site for 45 years, said large bricks were loose at the top of the chimney and it was prone to movement in strong winds.

He said: "It is a landmark, part of the village and its history - but when I was managing it after we closed down, people still tried to climb it.

"It has to be maintained to a high standard, so it has to go."

Developer Redrow has planning permission to build 220 new homes on the site.