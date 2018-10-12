Image copyright Linkedin Image caption David Malengela had responsibility for organising overseas trips at St Peter's School in Huntingdon

A languages teacher who claimed extra cash from parents for school trips is wanted by police carrying out a fraud investigation.

David Malengela, 41, asked parents at a school in Huntingdon for additional "behaviour deposits" and charged pupils 20 euros each just to board the coach.

He has since been banned from the profession indefinitely.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said they want to trace Mr Malengela, but believe he has left the country.

Mr Malengela worked at St Peter's School and planned three residential trips for the 2017 summer term, a Teacher Regulation Agency professional conduct panel was told.

It heard he wrote to parents to say the £390 cost of a trip to Paris had gone up, citing an "additional £20 refundable behaviour deposit for the Hotel Bon-Sejour".

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Malengela taught French at St Peter's School in Huntingdon

The tour operator was unaware of the deposit, the hearing was told, and a price increase had not been agreed by the school.

Parents were also asked for an additional payment of 20 euros "to be paid to him personally as the children boarded the coach on departure".

At a briefing session, he also asked families for a security deposit of 25 euros and money to attend a science museum, the panel found.

The panel concluded the teacher's conduct "fell short of the expected standards of the profession" and "the offence of fraud is relevant".

The police spokesman said: "An investigation has been carried out and we want to trace Mr Malengela. However, we believe he is abroad."