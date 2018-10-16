Pasta, sauce and tomatoes spilled in Doddington lorry crash
- 16 October 2018
A lorry rolled onto a car and spilled 44 tonnes of pasta, tomatoes, and tomato sauce.
The crash, involving the lorry and a Nissan Juke, happened at about 21:00 BST on Monday on the A141 at Doddington, Cambridgeshire.
Road policing officers said on Twitter there were "amazingly only minor injuries to occupants of [the] car".
The road was closed while recovery took place.
Dealing with RTC on A141 Chatteris to March. Amazingly only minor injuries to occupants of car. Unfortunately road will be closed for some time pic.twitter.com/K2PvkXiAw7— BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) October 15, 2018
