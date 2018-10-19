Cambridgeshire

Doves rescued from 'deliberate' fire near Peterborough

  • 19 October 2018
Fire near Whittlesey. Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire Service
Image caption Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said about 40 doves were rescued and "safely released"

About 40 doves have been rescued and released after a fire, which is thought to have been started deliberately.

Cambridgeshire Fire Service was called to Northey Road at Flag Fen, near Peterborough, at 20:30 BST on Thursday.

A spokesman said: "Firefighters found a well-developed fire spread over a large area involving outbuildings, cars, a tractor and a caravan."

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Whittlesey, Thorney were called out and the fire was extinguished by 23:40 BST.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites