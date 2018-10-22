Second woman arrested over body in Peterborough car
- 22 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after man was found dead in a car.
The man in his 20s, who has not yet been named, was found by police in Oakdale Avenue, Peterborough, at 07:10 BST on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination was expected to take place later.
The 19-year-old arrested woman, from Peterborough, remains in custody. An 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday remains in custody.