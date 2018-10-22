Image copyright Terry-Harris.Com Image caption A man was found dead by police in Oakdale Avenue, Peterborough, on Sunday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after man was found dead in a car.

The man in his 20s, who has not yet been named, was found by police in Oakdale Avenue, Peterborough, at 07:10 BST on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination was expected to take place later.

The 19-year-old arrested woman, from Peterborough, remains in custody. An 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday remains in custody.