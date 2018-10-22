Peterborough murder: Woman charged over body in car
- 22 October 2018
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a car.
Martyna Ogonowska, 18, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, is due before Cambridge magistrates on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination found the man, in his 20s, had died from a single stab wound to the chest. His body was found in Oakdale Avenue at about 07:10 BST on Sunday.
A 19-year-old woman held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has since been released under investigation.