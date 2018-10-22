Image copyright Terry-Harris.Com Image caption A man, in his 20s, was found dead in Oakdale Avenue, Peterborough, on Sunday

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a car.

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, is due before Cambridge magistrates on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found the man, in his 20s, had died from a single stab wound to the chest. His body was found in Oakdale Avenue at about 07:10 BST on Sunday.

A 19-year-old woman held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has since been released under investigation.