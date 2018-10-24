Image copyright Chatteris Museum Image caption The ivory tusks were donated by a resident who inherited them but did not want to keep them

Ivory tusks which were donated to a museum are to be destroyed to stop them being sold "on the market".

Chatteris Museum was given three tusks and two ornaments two months ago by a resident who did not want to keep them after inheriting them.

They have been given to International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and will be destroyed by the Border Force.

Ian Mason, from the museum, said "wanted to make sure the pieces didn't make their way back on to the market."

In April, the government announced a UK ivory ban, which Environment Secretary Michael Gove pledged would be the toughest ban in Europe.

The items - which were being kept in storage at the museum, and not on show - will be destroyed at a secure location.

David Cowdrey, from the IFAW, said: "Elephant populations are at an all-time low and the species is facing extinction due to the ivory poaching crisis.

"With at least 20,000 elephants killed for their ivory each year, we are heartened to hear stories of people rejecting ivory ownership and are grateful to Chatteris Museum for contacting us."

The IFAW has run four ivory surrenders in the UK in recent years and has seen more than 500 unwanted ivory items donated in recent months alone.