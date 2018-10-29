Cambridgeshire

Great Shelford ram-raid sees Barclays hit by JCB

  • 29 October 2018
Media captionCash machine torn from village bank

A cash machine has been ripped from a high street bank using a JCB.

It happened at Barclays, in Woolards Lane, Great Shelford, near Cambridge, at about 01:05 GMT.

The telehandler was left at the scene. Police put a cordon in place and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone else with information, to contact them.

The raid comes a month after the Co-Op store in the village was targeted, with thieves escaping with a cash machine on 23 September.
Image caption A JCB which was used to rip the cash machine out was found abandoned nearby
Image caption The bank as it appeared before Monday's ram-raid

