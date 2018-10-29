Great Shelford ram-raid sees Barclays hit by JCB
- 29 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cash machine has been ripped from a high street bank using a JCB.
It happened at Barclays, in Woolards Lane, Great Shelford, near Cambridge, at about 01:05 GMT.
The telehandler was left at the scene. Police put a cordon in place and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone else with information, to contact them.
The raid comes a month after the Co-Op store in the village was targeted, with thieves escaping with a cash machine on 23 September.