Image copyright Nene Park Trust Image caption The new climbing centre will overlook the lakeside at Nene Park in Peterborough

Plans for an Olympic-grade climbing facility to train England's "stars of the future" are being drawn up.

The Nene Park Trust wants to build a 30m (98ft) centre next to Gunwade Lake in Ferry Meadows, Peterborough.

Sport climbing is one of four new disciplines to be included in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

A public consultation runs until 11 November, and plans are due to be submitted next year.

Chief executive Matthew Bradbury said he hoped the centre would "put Peterborough on the map", and would "one day be training England's climbing stars of the future".

Image copyright Nene Park Trust Image caption Climbing will make its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The team behind the project said the main focus would be to encourage a greater use of the outdoor facilities at Nene Park over the winter months.

Mr Bradbury said: "We conducted a lot of research to help inform this potential new addition to Nene Park.

"Interest in climbing is rapidly increasing in the run up to its inclusion in the 2020 Olympic Games. There will be options for people of all ages and abilities as part of the new centre, and we're keen to find out what people think."

Work is expected to start in February, and it is hoped the centre will open by April 2020.