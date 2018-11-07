Image caption Workers assess damage to the Loomis UK building in Orton Southgate, Peterborough

Ram-raiders tried to smash their way into a cash deposit building, according to police.

A heavy-duty teleporter was used to hit the side of Loomis UK on Tresham Road, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, at about 21:35 GMT on Tuesday.

Cambridgeshire Police said three men were seen to jump out of vehicles, but were stopped by secondary barriers.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

The teleporter, which police believe to have been stolen from the Northamptonshire area, was set on fire.

The men then made off in a vehicle, thought to be an Audi, in the direction of the A1.

Det Insp Dave Taylor, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "We are particularly keen to trace anyone who may have any dash cam or CCTV footage they think may be of use to the investigation."