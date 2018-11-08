Image copyright Huntingdonshire District Council Image caption The trailer was attached to a lorry travelling along the A1, according to the Environment Agency

A lorry trailer carrying an estimated 20 tonnes of waste has been left abandoned for about two weeks in a suspected fly-tipping incident.

The trailer is believed to have been left at Alconbury Hill, Cambridgeshire, between 25-26 October, said the Environment Agency (EA).

It is thought to contain mixed waste including wood and plastics but has yet to be unloaded.

The trailer was attached to a lorry travelling along the A1.

The EA are appealing for witnesses and its staff are working with Huntingdonshire District Council to have the waste disposed of correctly.