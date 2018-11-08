Man found on fire outside Peterborough homeless hostel
- 8 November 2018
A man is in a critical condition after he was found on fire in front of a homeless hostel.
The victim, in his 20s, suffered severe injuries in the blaze outside the YMCA on Wellington Street, Peterborough, at about 08:30 GMT.
It is not known how the fire started, but it is not thought anyone else was involved, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The man was airlifted to a burns unit for treatment. Investigations continue, the force added.