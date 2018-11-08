Image caption Ibrahim Hussain was caught with cannabis, mobile phones and a twin blade lock knife

A prison officer has been jailed for smuggling mobile phones, a knife and drugs into the jail where he worked.

Ibrahim Hussain, 20, was stopped during a random search at HMP Peterborough on 26 October 2017, a wrapped package was found in his uniform.

Hussain, of Peterborough, admitted three charges of taking prohibited items into a prison and one of taking a restricted document out of the jail.

He was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court for three years and four months.

Hussain had taken 2.5oz (74g) of cannabis, a twin blade lock knife and three mobile phones with charging leads into the prison.

Det Con Harv Hutton said: "I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to anyone else considering committing the same crime."

Hussain was told he will serve his sentence in a Young Offender Institution.