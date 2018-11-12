Image copyright Google Image caption Police, fire and ambulance services all attended the scene, which was cordoned off for several hours

A man, found on fire in front of a homeless hostel last week, died in a specialist burns unit on Friday evening, police said.

The victim, in his 20s, was found outside the YMCA on Wellington Street, Peterborough on Thursday morning.

It is not known how he caught fire, but police said no-one else was involved and it was being treated as "non-suspicious".

The man was airlifted to the burns unit in Chelmsford where he died.

The police declined to name the man and said the case would now be passed to the coroner for an inquest.