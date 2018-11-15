An 18-year-old man has died in hospital following a fight in Cambridge city centre.

Police said the man was fatally injured in the early hours near to the Grand Arcade entrance in St Andrews Street.

A 23-year-old man, from north London, was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm but has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another man, aged 20, from Cambridge, has been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

Police said the fight was reported at 03:18 GMT.