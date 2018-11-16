Cambridge fight death: Two arrested men released
- 16 November 2018
Two men arrested in connection with the death of a man after a fight outside a shopping centre have been released.
A man, 18, was injured outside the St Andrew's Street entrance to the Grand Arcade, Cambridge. He died in hospital.
A 23-year-old man from north London, who was re-arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail until 11 December.
A Cambridge man, 20, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, was released under investigation.