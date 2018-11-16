Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The van driver told police he saw "no issues" with the load

A van that was sagging under the weight of two precariously balanced cars was stopped by police.

Officers said the driver had told them there were "no issues" with the size of the load, despite the van's flat tyres.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing tweeted: "We didn't agree, obviously". The vehicle was found to be 74% overweight.

The driver was reported and the van unloaded after the stop in Welland Road, Peterborough earlier.

"Sadly we see plenty of overweight vehicles but this was particularly bad!," the force added.