Image copyright BCH Road Policing / Twitter Image caption The driver, a woman in her 80s, crashed when she was "blinded by the sun"

A driver in her 80s who hit a wall after being "blinded by the sun" had to be cut from her car by emergency services.

It happened at about 13:40 GMT on Thursday in the Cambridgeshire village of Marholm, near Peterborough.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution, police said.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground attended the scene on Castor Road.