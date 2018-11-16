Marholm: Driver hit wall after being 'blinded by the sun'
- 16 November 2018
A driver in her 80s who hit a wall after being "blinded by the sun" had to be cut from her car by emergency services.
It happened at about 13:40 GMT on Thursday in the Cambridgeshire village of Marholm, near Peterborough.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution, police said.
Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground attended the scene on Castor Road.