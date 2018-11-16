Image copyright Hamerton Zoo Park/Facebook Image caption Rosa King looked after the carnivores at the zoo

An inquest into the death of a woman mauled by a tiger at a zoo will be heard by a jury, a coroner has ruled.

Zookeeper Rosa King, 33, died of "traumatic injuries" after a "freak accident" at Hamerton Zoo Park in Cambridgeshire on 29 May, 2017.

Relatives including her father attended the pre-inquest hearing in Huntingdon.

Cambridgeshire's assistant coroner Nicholas Moss said the full inquest would be listed for July, after a pre-inquest review on 14 May.

Image caption She was killed after a tiger entered the enclosure she was in

Legal issues and evidence that will be heard at the full inquest were discussed, and these cannot be reported ahead of that hearing, Mr Moss ruled.

The full inquest was provisionally listed to be heard for two weeks in July 2019, starting on July 1 in Huntingdon.

The tiger that mauled Miss King, a rare Malayan male called Cicip, was not put down after the death of Ms King, whose family home in Chippenham, Wiltshire, and the decision was supported by her family, the park's director Andrew Swales said at the time.