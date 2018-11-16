Cambridgeshire

Luton Christian charity burglar left DNA on beer bottle

  • 16 November 2018
Urban Saints Image copyright Google
Image caption Paul Dennett and another man broke into the Urban Saints centre in Luton

A burglar who stole more than £600 from a Christian bookshop and cafe was caught when his DNA was found on a beer bottle he had left at the scene.

Paul Dennett, 29, and another man prised open the doors to Urban Saints in Crescent Road, Luton, on 11 May.

Luton Crown Court heard £5,000 of damage was caused. A chisel was found, along with a Kingfisher beer bottle.

Dennett, of Dunstable Road, Luton, admitted burglary and was jailed for 16 months.

