Luton Christian charity burglar left DNA on beer bottle
- 16 November 2018
A burglar who stole more than £600 from a Christian bookshop and cafe was caught when his DNA was found on a beer bottle he had left at the scene.
Paul Dennett, 29, and another man prised open the doors to Urban Saints in Crescent Road, Luton, on 11 May.
Luton Crown Court heard £5,000 of damage was caused. A chisel was found, along with a Kingfisher beer bottle.
Dennett, of Dunstable Road, Luton, admitted burglary and was jailed for 16 months.