Image copyright Highways England Image caption The old Swavesey A14 bridge (left) is being replaced with the new one on the right

A section of the A14 in Cambridgeshire will be shut until Monday's rush hour, to allow for the demolition of a bridge.

Motorists face 15-mile (24km) diversions between St Ives and Bar Hill while engineers pull down the 40m (131ft) bridge at Swavesey.

The demolition is part of Highways England's £1.5bn upgrade of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

The stretch is expected to reopen at 06:00 GMT on Monday.

Drivers will be diverted on to the A1198 and the A428 when heading eastbound, with the route reversed westbound.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The upgrade of the A14 in Cambridgeshire will be complete by December 2020

The bridge, which links the villages of Swavesey and Boxworth at junction 28, has been replaced with a new bridge a few hundred yards away.

The old bridge will be taken down by six excavators over the weekend, with the material recycled and reused in the construction of the new road.

Construction director Julian Lamb said: "The only way to complete the work safely is to close the A14 beneath it, and by completing the work over a single weekend, we hope to keep disruption to an absolute minimum."

The new 2,127 tonne bridge, spanning 60m (196ft), will form part of the new Swavesey junction off the A14.

Highways England is upgrading 21 miles (34km) of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon to three lanes in each direction, as well as building a 17-mile (27km) bypass south of Huntingdon.

The project - set to be completed by the end of 2020 - is expected to cut journey times by 20 minutes.