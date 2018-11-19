Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Mathew Smyth had been expecting a child with his partner when he died in a crash

A hit-and-run driver has admitted killing a motorcyclist whose partner was pregnant at the time of the crash.

Ricardas Taraska, 23, was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van when he killed Mathew Smyth, 25, from Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on the A1307 near Linton in the early hours of 29 August.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Taraska, of Pinder Road, Norwich, admitted causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a collision.

He will be sentenced on 3 December.

Taraska was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing. A charge of causing death by dangerous driving was ordered to lie on file.

Following the crash, Mr Smyth's family and friends said they were "absolutely heartbroken and distraught beyond belief at the loss of Mathew".

"We have lost the most amazing, cheeky, fun-loving young man anyone could ever wish to meet," a statement added.