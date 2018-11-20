Image copyright PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya denies perverting the course of justice

A Labour MP has told a court she does not know who was behind the wheel of her car when it was caught speeding.

Fiona Onasanya, 35, is accused of lying to avoid being prosecuted for driving 41mph in a 30mph zone, a week after being elected.

The Peterborough MP denies one charge of perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya told the Old Bailey she could not have been driving as she does not use her her mobile phone when at the wheel.

The prosecution has claimed Ms Onasanya and her brother Festus Onasanya "acted jointly in telling lies" to claim she was not driving her Nissan Micra when it was clocked by a speed camera on the evening of 24 July 2017.

Image copyright PA Image caption Festus Onasanya has pleaded guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice

She said her mother, brother, Festus Onasanya, and friends and family could have had access to the Micra when prosecutor David Jeremy QC asked Ms Onasanya about the possible candidates responsible.

Mr Jeremy asked: "You might have been driving your car that night?"

"That's correct," Ms Onasanya replied.

"You were using your phone while driving," Mr Jeremy said.

Ms Onasanya replied: "I do not use my phone while driving, which is why I do not believe it was me."

She went on to deny Mr Jeremy's suggestion that she had not asked her mother or brother if they had been driving her car that night as it was a "redundant question".

The prosecution has alleged the Peterborough MP schemed with her brother Festus to claim a Russian man was driving the car when it was clocked in the village of Thorney.

Aleks Antipow was in Russia at home with his parents at the time, jurors were told.

The trial has also heard how the Labour whip suffered a relapse of multiple sclerosis in September last year.

She left a notice of intended prosecution (NIP) at her mother's Cambridge house for whoever had been driving to fill in, assuming she was in Westminster that day, the court had been told earlier.

Her 33-year-old brother has admitted three charges of perverting the course of justice, including one relating to the incident in The Causeway, near Thorney, at 10:03 BST on 24 July last year.

The trial continues.