Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Burglar Stephen Sharp was jailed on his birthday

A thirsty burglar who helped himself to a lager as he raided a house, leaving the used bottle in the back garden, has been jailed.

Stephen Sharp, 41, used a spade from a shed to force his way into the home in Cambridge in July.

Among the stolen items was the bottle of Peroni Sharp had drunk from, leaving traces of his DNA on it.

Sharp, of Whitecross Road, Ely, was given a 20-month prison sentence at Cambridge Crown Court.

Police said Sharp also stole a laptop, cash, and two bottles of beer from the house.

When the victim returned, the force said, they spotted the beer bottle and gave it to officers, who sent it for forensic testing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stephen Sharp stole two bottles of Peroni - but left one behind

Tests revealed traces of Sharp's DNA and he admitted burglary during a hearing on 5 November.

He was sentenced at a further court appearance on Friday - his birthday.

Det Con Ciaron Hickey said using tools from a garden shed was a "common tactic used by burglars" and urged people to keep sheds and outbuildings secure.