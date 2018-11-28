Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The driver of a blue Toyota Hybrid died following the crash with a tractor

A man died when the car he was driving crashed with a tractor and its trailer.

Phillip Moore, 66, of High School Close, March, Cambridgeshire, died on the way to hospital following the collision on the A141 in Chatteris at about 05:10 GMT.

The driver of the JCB tractor, aged 34, and from Chatteris, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention while under the influence of drugs.

He remains in police custody.

Two lorries were also involved in the crash on the Isle of Ely Way, but neither of the drivers were injured, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The road remains closed.