Cambridgeshire

Yaxley dog attack baby 'still critical' in hospital

  • 29 November 2018
Officers inspect outhouse Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption Two Staffordshire bull terriers were taken away from the property by police

A baby boy remains in a critical condition in hospital 11 days after he was attacked by a dog.

The child, believed to be less than a year old, was attacked at a property in Wykes Road, Yaxley, near Peterborough, on 18 November.

Two Staffordshire bull terriers were seized and remain in the force's kennels, Cambridgeshire Police said.

A 28-year-old woman and a man, aged 31, from Yaxley, were arrested and bailed on suspicion of child neglect.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The baby was attacked at a property in Wykes Road, Yaxley, near Peterborough, in the early hours of Sunday

The baby was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with "life-threatening injuries" before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Police would not confirm the baby's exact age, but said he was less than a year old.

The two people arrested have been bailed until 15 December.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption Officers at the scene in Yaxley where the baby was attacked

