Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption An investigation into the incident is under way

One person has minor injuries after what is believed to have been an explosion at a bio-fuel plant.

It happened at the Pure Fuels warehouse in Stibbington near Peterborough at about 19:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Police believe it was "a methanol explosion". Three people were inside at the time and the ambulance service said one was treated at the scene.

People living near the site were advised to stay indoors and the Environment Agency is investigating.

The incident, on the Old Great North Road, was attended by Cambridgeshire Police, six fire crews from across the county and Lincolnshire, as well as a hazardous area response team and the ambulance service.

The fire service said it was called to "reports of an explosion" and crews remained there until about midnight.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Emergency services returned to the scene on Thursday

The Environment Agency confirmed its officers were at the scene on Thursday in order to "monitor and mitigate any environmental impact".

A spokesman for Pure Fuels confirmed an incident had taken place, but declined to comment further.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Police are working with the Environment Agency to determine the cause of the incident

The plant is close to the Nene Valley Railway heritage attraction at Wansford.

On its Facebook page the organisation said: "Following the incident at the bio-fuel plant at Stibbington last night... The Nene Valley Railway are pleased to say that they and their infrastructure are completely unaffected by this."