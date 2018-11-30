Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Dozens of dogs were found during a raid at the site

More than 40 puppies and dogs have been seized following a police raid at a travellers' site.

The animals were discovered at an illegal encampment in Willingham, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday and are now being looked after by the RSPCA.

Officers also found a number of suspected stolen quad and dirt bikes, a horse trailer, caravan and other vehicles.

Two men, a woman and a 14-year-old boy were arrested and remain in custody.

Cambridgeshire Police said RSPCA officers and vets examined the dogs at the Black Pit Drove site before removing them.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Quad and dirt bikes together with other suspected stolen vehicles were seized

Writing on Facebook, police said: "We fully acknowledge that for anybody that is currently missing a pet this may be upsetting or concerning news."

They said they would be liaising with the RSPCA to "return dogs to their rightful owners".