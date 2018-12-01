Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption A witness sais "two or three people" had cuts and bloodied noses

Passengers were injured when a double-decker bus hit a lamppost and tree following a crash with a car.

It happened at about 10:00 GMT in Staniland Way, in the Werrington area of Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said there were "several casualties", but the injuries all appeared to be minor.

One witness to the aftermath said "two or three people" had cuts and bloodied noses and the bus driver was helped out of the vehicle by emergency crews.

Andy Simmonds, landlord of the nearby Ploughman pub, said: "I heard commotion and a loud impact noise and as I walked around the back of the pub I could see a car had been in collision with the bus at traffic lights.

"The bus had mounted the pavement, taken out a lamppost or road sign and hit a tree. The windscreen was all fragmented.

"Two or three people got off the bus with cuts and bloodied noses but the driver had to be assisted out and treated in an ambulance."

A police spokeswoman said the car had been removed and the bus was in the process of being recovered.

The bus operator Stagecoach said in a post on Twitter that services around Werrington bus way had been cancelled "due to an RTC".