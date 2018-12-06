Image copyright Google Image caption The 55-year-old woman died after being critically injured at a house in Lamb Drove, Cambourne

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found critically injured at a house in Cambridgeshire.

The 55-year-old victim was taken critically ill to hospital after police were called to a home in Lamb Drove, Cambourne, at about 01:35 GMT on Wednesday.

She died later in hospital.

A 43-year-old man from Cambourne, originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Investigations continue at the scene and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.