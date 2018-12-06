Murder arrest of Cambourne man as injured woman dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found critically injured at a house in Cambridgeshire.
The 55-year-old victim was taken critically ill to hospital after police were called to a home in Lamb Drove, Cambourne, at about 01:35 GMT on Wednesday.
She died later in hospital.
A 43-year-old man from Cambourne, originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Investigations continue at the scene and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.