Two dead in Porsche and Golf GTI crash
- 10 December 2018
A man and a woman aged in their 20s have died in a car crash.
Police said a Porsche Boxster and Volkswagen Golf GTI crashed near Six Mile Bottom, Cambridgeshire, at about 10:40 GMT on Sunday.
The man and woman were both in the Porsche and died at the scene. A man in his 40s who was driving the Volkswagen was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with minor injuries.
Brinkley Road remains closed. It is expected to reopen on Monday afternoon.
Cambridgeshire Police appealed for witnesses.