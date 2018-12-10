Peterborough woman denies murdering man found in car
- 10 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old woman has denied murdering a man found dead in a car.
Filip Jaskiewicz, 23, was discovered by police at about 07:10 BST on 21 October in a vehicle on Oakdale Avenue in the Stanground area of Peterborough.
At Cambridge Crown Court, Martyna Ogonowska, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, denied murder and possession of a bladed article.
A trial, which is expected to last two weeks, has been scheduled to begin on 8 April.