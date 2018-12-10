Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Peterborough in October

An 18-year-old woman has denied murdering a man found dead in a car.

Filip Jaskiewicz, 23, was discovered by police at about 07:10 BST on 21 October in a vehicle on Oakdale Avenue in the Stanground area of Peterborough.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Martyna Ogonowska, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, denied murder and possession of a bladed article.

A trial, which is expected to last two weeks, has been scheduled to begin on 8 April.