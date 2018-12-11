Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Teams searched Crown Lakes near the village of Farcet, south of Peterborough, on Saturday, 30 June

A factory worker drowned after getting into difficulty trying to swim across a lake to meet friends, an inquest heard.

Aivaras Budvytis, 24, was seen in the middle of Crown Lakes near Peterborough on Saturday, 30 June shouting for help, but went under the surface.

His body was found the following day. Drugs were found in his system, but the court heard there was "no evidence" this played a role in his death.

The coroner concluded Mr Budvytis died by misadventure.

Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Fire and ambulance services attended the scene

The inquest in Huntingdon heard the Lithuanian man, who lived in Peterborough, had been at the lake near Farcet and had drunk "three or four bottles of beer".

Mr Budvytis, known to be a strong swimmer, entered the lake at about 15:30 BST wearing shorts and underwear and planned to meet his friends who were walking to the other side.

Psychoactive substance

But the court was told that those near the lake heard him shout for help, before he went under the water and did not resurface.

His body was found by police about 21m (68ft) from the shoreline in water 4.3m (14.1ft) deep and he was confirmed dead at 11:45 BST on the Sunday.

The court heard Mr Budvytis had alcohol, amphetamine, cannabis and another psychoactive substance in his system.

However, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough assistant coroner Simon Milburn said there was "no evidence" this had been a factor into causing his death.

Mr Milburn said it was not known why Mr Budvytis "got into difficulty" and expressed his condolences to those that knew him.