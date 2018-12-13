Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Oluwadamilola Erogbogbo played in the 2015 and 2016 Varsity matches

A former Cambridge University rugby player who "overpowered" a fellow student and sexually assaulted her has been jailed for 15 months.

Oluwadamilola Erogbogbo, 23, known as Lola, carried out the attack in the victim's college room in November 2015, a jury heard.

Cambridge Crown Court heard the assault "cast a shadow" over the victim's "entire undergraduate degree".

Erogbogbo, of Kiln Place, Camden, was earlier cleared of attempted rape.

Sentencing, Judge David Farrell QC described Erogbogbo as "a very strong, 6ft rugby player" who "easily overpowered" his victim.

During the trial, the court heard Erogbogbo and the woman had slept together during Freshers' Week in early October but she "distanced herself from him" after feeling "pressured" during a second encounter.

Erogbogbo followed her to her student accommodation after an argument and "persuaded another resident to let him in", Judge Farrell added.

"You went there despite being unwelcome," he said.

"The door was unlocked. You continued to argue with her, you claiming that you wanted an apology from her.

"You removed her clothing on her bottom half then you got on top of her on the bed.

"You easily overpowered her and she obviously feared for the worst.

The victim's friends entering "prevented any further assault", the judge said.

Image copyright Nick Ansell/PA Image caption Oluwadamilola Erogbogbo was a student at Cambridge University at the time of the assault

Andrew Howarth, prosecuting, said that after the offence the victim "didn't feel safe, especially in her own room".

Judge Farrell noted the defendant had worked "extremely hard" to pursue a career in the law - "a career that's unlikely now to be pursued", he said.

Erogbogbo - who represented Cambridge University in the Varsity match against Oxford in 2015 and 2016 - was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

A restraining order was also made.