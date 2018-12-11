Cambridgeshire

Upside-down cat rescued in Wilburton after loft fall

  • 11 December 2018
Cat stuck in soil pipe Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service
Image caption The cat had to be cut free after getting stuck upside-down in a soil stack void

A curious cat had a lucky escape after it got stuck upside-down behind a bathroom wall.

Firefighters freed the feline after it followed its owner into the loft and fell into a soil stack void.

Crews used specialist cutting equipment to release the pet from the family home in Wilburton.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said that "other than feeling a little embarrassed", the cat was doing well and had not been injured.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service
Image caption The family pet ended up in an awkward position behind a bathroom wall

