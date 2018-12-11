Upside-down cat rescued in Wilburton after loft fall
- 11 December 2018
A curious cat had a lucky escape after it got stuck upside-down behind a bathroom wall.
Firefighters freed the feline after it followed its owner into the loft and fell into a soil stack void.
Crews used specialist cutting equipment to release the pet from the family home in Wilburton.
Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said that "other than feeling a little embarrassed", the cat was doing well and had not been injured.