Image copyright Google Image caption Sgt Christopher Legg was walking home along Highway 884 in Alberta, Canada

An Army officer was fatally injured when he stepped into the path of a car while walking home from an event at the officer's mess, an inquest has heard.

Sgt Christopher Legg was near his base in Alberta, Canada when he was hit by a car late at night on 8 December 2017.

The 29-year-old was wearing dark clothing on an unlit road and the driver said he "couldn't see anything and suddenly the guy was there".

A coroner concluded Sgt Legg died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Lawrence Court in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, heard that Sgt Legg had consumed alcohol - but at no point during the inquest was he said to be drunk.

His wife Catriona Legg had expected him home by 20:00 GMT and when he failed to arrive she rang him at 22:45.

He told her that he was "50% home", before calling her back five minutes later asking her to pick him up, the court was told.

At about 23:20 on Highway 884 he was struck by a car driven by a cleaner, Toucher Gareja, who told police it was "too dark - I couldn't see him" and that he was unable to swerve or avoid him.

The court heard that Sgt Legg had been in the highway itself and passenger Dan Karossi added that they "didn't see him until it was too late" before a hearing "bang impact" which shattered their windscreen.

Sgt Legg was thrown a minimum of about 30m from the impact, the court was told, and when military police officers found him he was "not breathing".

Jasmine Lee, one of of the military police officers, said when they arrived they "heard the scream of the wife", who had their children, aged two and four, in the car and had been trying to find him.

Sgt Legg, who had been at the base in Suffield for about nine weeks, was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead at 07:08 on 11 December.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough assistant coroner Lorna Skinner said Sgt Legg had "in effect come out of nowhere" to the driver, who had "no opportunity to take evasive action".