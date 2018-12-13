Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The house and garden in Cambridgeshire has been lit up every year since 2014

A man who covers his house and garden with one million Christmas lights said donations from visitors have helped him to raise £50,000 for charity.

Robert Dempsey and his wife Amanda have been adding to their display each year since it began in 2014 in Turves, Cambridgeshire.

He said the bulbs light trees, a nativity and a giant Father Christmas.

The couple have raised money for Cancer Research UK and hope to reach £100,000 within five years.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The owners add to the display each festive season and it now features more than one million lights

It takes a month to build the display and the couple have had to buy a diesel generator to power the lights.

Mr Dempsey, who lost both his parents to cancer, said donations had now topped £50,000.

"It started off small. I put some lights up around a willow tree five years ago and we noticed cars kept coming to look. So we decided to grow it," he said.

"We get hundreds of visitors each night and thousands at the weekend."

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption There are two nativity scenes, a giant Father Christmas and sleigh and illuminated trees