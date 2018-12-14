Cambridgeshire

Five-week-old baby boy dies after Yaxley dog attack

  • 14 December 2018
Officers inspect outhouse Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption Two Staffordshire bull terriers were taken away from the property by police following the attack in November

A five-week-old baby boy has died after he was attacked by two dogs.

Reuben McNulty was just two weeks old when he was attacked at a property in Wykes Road, Yaxley, near Peterborough, on 18 November.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with "life-threatening" head injuries before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he died on Thursday.

Two Staffordshire bull terriers were seized and have been destroyed.

A 28-year-old woman and a man, aged 31, from Yaxley, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect at the time and have been released while investigations continue, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The baby was attacked at a property in Wykes Road, Yaxley, near Peterborough, in the early hours of 18 November

