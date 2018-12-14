Image copyright PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya denies perverting the course of justice

An ex-aide to an MP said to have misled police over a speeding offence has told a court how he realised she had lied and emailed his wife, saying "got her".

Dr Christian DeFeo told the Old Bailey that Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya had driven to his house some time after 18:30 BST on 24 July 2017.

She claimed a Russian man was driving her car when it was clocked speeding that same night, the court has heard.

The MP, 35, denies one count of perverting the course of justice.

Dr DeFeo, the Labour MP's former head of communications, told the jury that Ms Onasanya's visit had lasted longer than two hours but no more than four.

Her Nissan Micra was clocked doing 41mph in a 30mph zone near Peterborough, just after 22:00.

Dr DeFeo said she had driven alone in the car to his home in Thorney, Cambridgeshire, and he saw her leave alone.

Image copyright PA Image caption Dr Christian DeFeo arrived at the Old Bailey with his wife Caroline Earle

Dr DeFeo said he could not recall the specific time the MP left, but said "it was a July evening and it was dark".

The jury heard how he came forward as a witness during the original trial last month.

Dr DeFeo's wife Caroline Earle had forwarded him an article via Facebook from the Peterborough Telegraph, the jury heard.

This story reported the date and location of the speeding offence involving Ms Onasanya's car.

"Was she with us? If so she is lying," Ms Earle wrote to him via Facebook.

The court heard he checked his emails and responded "got her" when he realised Ms Onasanya had visited their house - a short distance from the speed camera - that same evening.

It was put by the defence that Dr DeFeo and his wife had come forward "enthusiastically".

Dr DeFeo said: "I have no desire to see her go to jail. I have no desire to see the seat go to a by-election.

"On the other hand, what kind of person would I be if I didn't come forward?"

The trial continues.