Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The metal railing avoided both the driver and his passenger when it came through the windscreen

Police officers were left "speechless" that a driver and his passenger were uninjured when railings pierced their windscreen.

The car, driven by a male who passed his test weeks ago, crashed on a frosty road near a water pumping station in Linton, Cambridgeshire, on Friday.

He had a front-seat passenger and police said they were "thankfully going home to their families uninjured".

BCH Road Policing advised people: "Please drive to the conditions".