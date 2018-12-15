Linton railings crash escape leaves police 'speechless'
- 15 December 2018
Police officers were left "speechless" that a driver and his passenger were uninjured when railings pierced their windscreen.
The car, driven by a male who passed his test weeks ago, crashed on a frosty road near a water pumping station in Linton, Cambridgeshire, on Friday.
He had a front-seat passenger and police said they were "thankfully going home to their families uninjured".
BCH Road Policing advised people: "Please drive to the conditions".