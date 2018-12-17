Image caption Closures were put in place for more than four hours for a police investigation

A cyclist involved in a collision with a car in Cambridge is in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s, and a Kia Venga were on the Milton Road/Elizabeth Way roundabout at 10:45 GMT on Sunday.

The rider received serious injuries and is being treated in hospital, police said.

Road closures were put in place while officers conducted investigations and were lifted at about 15:00.

Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and they have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.