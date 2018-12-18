Image caption Steve Moir, 50, of Plantation Road, Sawston, who worked at nearby Cambridge Assessment, died in the crash on the busway on 13 September

The speed limit for a city guided busway is being reduced in the section where a cyclist was hit by a bus and later died.

Vehicles will now travel at a maximum of 30mph instead of 56mph on the route from Hills Road Bridge in Cambridge towards Long Road Bridge, Trumpington.

Steve Moir died in the crash on the busway in Trumpington in September.

Cambridge City Council said the lower limit was brought in this week after discussions with the bus operators.

Nearly 4,000 people signed a petition calling for action after the death of the 50-year-old, of Plantation Road, Sawston.

A local youth football club, where he helped out, described him as "one of the nicest guys".

Image caption A number of ambulances responded to the crash, which happened near Addenbrooke's Hospital

Trumpington councillor Katie Thornburrow, who presented the petition to the council, said she welcomed the authority's decision.

"It's like a Christmas present come early," she said.

The council's chair of the highways committee, Mathew Shuter, said: "We take safety on the busway very seriously and there is obviously a lot of local concern.

"As a committee we heard the petition and officers have considered the issues raised and recommended, following discussions with the bus operators, that we lower the speed limit at certain points."

In June this year, the council painted a white line with the warning "Beware of buses" on the southern section of the busway maintenance track to make that area safer.